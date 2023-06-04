Norma Hunt, mother of KC Chief’s owner, Clark Hunt, has passed away

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chief’s announced on their website that Norma Hunt, 84, mother of owner of the KC Chief’s, Clark Hunt, has passed away.

She was described as kind, generous and unfailingly positive.

This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

No details about her passing has been released.

