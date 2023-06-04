Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Norma Hunt, mother of KC Chief’s owner, Clark Hunt, has passed away

Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is...
Lamar and Norma Hunt stand in front of their home in Dallas, Texas, June 1, 1970. Hunt is the 37-year-old entrepreneur who presides over a sprawling complex including five professional sports teams that include the champion Kansas City Chiefs. ( AP Photo/Fred Kaufman)(Fred Kaufman | ASSOCIATED PRESS)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:52 PM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - On Sunday evening, the Kansas City Chief’s announced on their website that Norma Hunt, 84, mother of owner of the KC Chief’s, Clark Hunt, has passed away.

She was described as kind, generous and unfailingly positive.

This February, she attended her 57th and final Super Bowl and watched her beloved Chiefs hoist the Lombardi Trophy for the third time. It was a fitting conclusion to her streak as the only woman to attend every Super Bowl.

Chiefs.com

No details about her passing has been released.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
1 person left dead in officer involved shooting in Olathe, Kansas
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435

Latest News

Multiple teens killed, more wounded in overnight shooting in Columbia
Leavenworth man injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
Big Slick participants celebrate more than $3.5 million in money raised during the 2023 event.
Big Slick sets new fundraising record
MoDOT announced Sunday that I-70 was re-opened ahead of schedule following the Blue Ridge...
I-70 re-opened ahead of schedule following Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge demolition