Man charged with 2nd Degree murder after shooting in Platte County, Mo

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in the death of Cody J. Steffen, in Northmoor, Missouri

On Friday, June 2, Platte County deputies along with officers of the Riverside Police Department responded to a shooting near a business in the area.

The shooting allegedly occurred after Frazier’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle. According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff, witnesses reported hearing Steffen ask the defendant for his insurance information.

Witnesses also reported seeing Frazier pull a handgun from his back and point it at the Steffen. The gun allegedly still had a holster on it.

The release went on to say that Frazier removed the holster from the gun and shot the victim from only a few inches away.

This is the kind of tragedy that is occurring far too frequently these days. Someone is dead from gunfire after a minor fender bender. Fortunately, thanks to an excellent joint investigation by the Northmoor and Riverside police departments and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, this defendant was quickly apprehended and charged.

Frazier was taken into custody shortly after the shooting by a Riverside Police Officer.

Sheriff Mark Owen stated, “The loss of live in situations like this is something we never want to see. This type of incident impacts not just the friends and families of those involved but the whole community. Thanks to the willingness of citizens to assist in the investigation, the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and our collective efforts this defendant was quickly taken into custody.”

Frazier has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action and is currently being held in the Platte County Detention Center without bond.

