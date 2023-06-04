Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Man charged with 2nd Degree murder after shooting in Platte County, Mo

Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in...
Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in the death of Cody J. Steffen, in Northmoor, Missouri(kctv)
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:27 PM CDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - Platte County Prosecutor’s Office filed charges against Phillip J. Frazier, 50, on Saturday, in the death of Cody J. Steffen, in Northmoor, Missouri

On Friday, June 2, Platte County deputies along with officers of the Riverside Police Department responded to a shooting near a business in the area.

The shooting allegedly occurred after Frazier’s vehicle struck the victim’s vehicle. According to a press release from the Platte County Sheriff, witnesses reported hearing Steffen ask the defendant for his insurance information.

Witnesses also reported seeing Frazier pull a handgun from his back and point it at the Steffen. The gun allegedly still had a holster on it.

The release went on to say that Frazier removed the holster from the gun and shot the victim from only a few inches away.

This is the kind of tragedy that is occurring far too frequently these days. Someone is dead from gunfire after a minor fender bender. Fortunately, thanks to an excellent joint investigation by the Northmoor and Riverside police departments and the Platte County Sheriff’s Office, this defendant was quickly apprehended and charged.

Prosecutor Eric Zahnd

Frazier was taken into custody shortly after the shooting by a Riverside Police Officer.

Sheriff Mark Owen stated, “The loss of live in situations like this is something we never want to see. This type of incident impacts not just the friends and families of those involved but the whole community. Thanks to the willingness of citizens to assist in the investigation, the cooperation between law enforcement agencies and our collective efforts this defendant was quickly taken into custody.”

Frazier has been charged with 2nd Degree Murder and Armed Criminal Action and is currently being held in the Platte County Detention Center without bond.

Read More: https://www.kctv5.com/2023/06/03/authorities-investigate-after-man-is-fatally-shot-platte-county/

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

Latest News

One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
1 person left dead in Olathe shooting involving an officer
Protesters were out Saturday at the site of a proposed landfill voicing their displeasure.
Protesters seek more than one-year moratorium period at proposed landfill site
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort
Rollover crash in Henry County seriously injures man