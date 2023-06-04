Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Leavenworth man injured in Polk County motorcycle crash

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth, Kansas, man was injured in a crash in rural Missouri Sunday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicated that a 48-year-old man from Leavenworth crashed a 2010 Harley Davidson while driving on Missouri Highway 13 a mile south of Brighton.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle after losing control of the vehicle during the crash that occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Crash reports indicated the man was wearing a helmet. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries during the crash.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
1 person left dead in officer involved shooting in Olathe, Kansas

Latest News

Big Slick participants celebrate more than $3.5 million in money raised during the 2023 event.
Big Slick sets new fundraising record
MoDOT announced Sunday that I-70 was re-opened ahead of schedule following the Blue Ridge...
I-70 re-opened ahead of schedule following Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge demolition
Arrests made after large amount of stolen copper found during traffic stop
Protesters seek more than one-year moratorium period at proposed landfill site