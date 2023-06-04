Leavenworth man injured in Polk County motorcycle crash

POLK COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A Leavenworth, Kansas, man was injured in a crash in rural Missouri Sunday morning.

A Missouri State Highway Patrol report indicated that a 48-year-old man from Leavenworth crashed a 2010 Harley Davidson while driving on Missouri Highway 13 a mile south of Brighton.

The man was ejected from the motorcycle after losing control of the vehicle during the crash that occurred at 5 a.m. Sunday.

Crash reports indicated the man was wearing a helmet. He was transported by ambulance to a local hospital after suffering serious injuries during the crash.

