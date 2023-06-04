Aging & Style
Incoming four-star guard asks KU for release from letter of intent

Incoming Kansas guard Chris Johnson requested his release from his letter of intent on Saturday.
Incoming Kansas guard Chris Johnson requested his release from his letter of intent on Saturday.(Chris Johnson/@Luhchriis on Twitter)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - The Kansas basketball roster looks to have another available scholarship to fill before the 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, as some of the incoming transfers and freshmen for the KU program were moving in to Lawrence, Mike Vernon reported that guard Chris Johnson requested his release from his letter of intent. Johnson, the 51st-ranked player in 24/7 Sports’ Composite Class of 2023 rankings, was one of four signees in head coach Bill Self’s 2023 recruiting class.

Johnson played his high school basketball at Montverde Academy in Florida. He had mutual interest with Alabama, Arkansas, UConn and Creighton before committing to the Jayhawks in August of 2022.

After ending their season with a loss in the Round of 32, Self and the KU staff have reworked their roster completely. Eight Jayhawks left via the transfer portal and two have remained in the NBA Draft. Texas guard Arterio Morris’ addition was one of the moves made that could have contributed to Johnson’s request out of his letter if intent.

Johnson signed with the Jayhawks Nov. 9, 2022.

On May 25, Self appeared on The Field of 68 and detailed how he felt about his roster construction.

“I’m pretty excited about getting creative,” Self said the work he’ll have to do during his 21st season at KU. “Maybe it’ll test my ability to come up with some new stuff, which I’m pretty fired up about.”

