I-70 re-opened ahead of schedule following Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge demolition

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that crews re-opened I-70 ahead of schedule following the demolition of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge.

Construction totally closed portions of I-70 eastbound between I-435 and Noland Road and westbound between I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard on Friday, June 2 and 4 a.m.

The construction was set to close the section of I-70 until no later than 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5. With things ahead of schedule, the closed of portion of I-70 was re-opened at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.

MoDOT shared video of the bridge demolition on social media Saturday.

Crews are in the process of demolishing the structure. Take a look! I-70 remains CLOSED in both directions near Independence and is anticipated to re-open no later than 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5. The new bridge should be completed in November 2023. pic.twitter.com/mrswBIWaUy — MoDOT Kansas City (@MoDOT_KC) June 3, 2023

