I-70 re-opened ahead of schedule following Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge demolition
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:50 AM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Missouri Department of Transportation announced Sunday morning that crews re-opened I-70 ahead of schedule following the demolition of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge.
Construction totally closed portions of I-70 eastbound between I-435 and Noland Road and westbound between I-470 and Blue Ridge Boulevard on Friday, June 2 and 4 a.m.
The construction was set to close the section of I-70 until no later than 5 a.m. on Monday, June 5. With things ahead of schedule, the closed of portion of I-70 was re-opened at 1:15 a.m. Sunday.
MoDOT shared video of the bridge demolition on social media Saturday.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.