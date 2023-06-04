Gun safety advocates gather at Kansas Capitol

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Saturday was National Gun Violence Awareness Day and many people in the community shared their feelings about how gun violence affects the lives of many throughout the state and the country.

“We’re gathered here to say that we’ve had enough of the gun violence that is just rampant and that right now we’re at a place where enough is enough and we need change. We need real things to happen,” said Jeff Potter, pastor of University & Countryside Methodist Church.

Potter said he would like to see more active measures being taken to combat gun violence.

“I would say there are a lot of proven strategies that have worked. I’m also a member of Topeka JUMP and so we’ve looked at some initiatives that helped to reduce in neighborhoods and those haven’t been implemented with the type of speed would have hoped.”

He hopes lawmakers see Saturday’s demonstration at the Capitol and understand that people from all walks of life want to see some sort of gun safety measures implemented.

“I would hope that our lawmakers will see this, will listen, will be ready to come to the table and actually start addressing things. So I would hope they would see with all of us gathered here that this is important, that we can’t just keep doing what we’ve been doing.”

Potter acknowledged any meaningful change in gun laws won’t be easy to achieve, but he does believe there is strength in numbers.

“It’s easy to sit back and say well what can I really do, but when we come together, and when we really bring our voices together, bring people together.. we can make a difference, we can do things, but it does take people being willing to come and be a part of it.”

