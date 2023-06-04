Aging & Style
FORECAST: Isolated showers and storms possible Sunday afternoon

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:02 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
It’s going to be another summerlike day across the area as temperatures soar into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Temperatures are mild this morning in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies and calm winds. Summer-like weather will result in a few popcorn showers and storms later this afternoon. They will be very pulsy in nature, meaning they will gain strength before fizzling out. Most areas will stay dry, but there will be a few areas getting much needed rainfall.

With the very low chance of seeing shower activity the next few days will be great to get the car washed or manicure the lawn! Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout today as the afternoon will be hot and humid like the beach. If you are heading out to the Royals game don’t forget to wear loose fitting, lighter colored clothing to keep your body temperature cooler. Next week slightly cooler temperatures are in the picture for later in the week with another round of showers and storms by the weekend.

