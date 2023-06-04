Aging & Style
FORCAST: Temperatures stay warm for now, slight cooldown comes late week

By Warren Sears
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The summer feel sizzles on! The evening will feature few more downpours dancing around the area, with most missing out. Staying rather muggy overnight as lows take a dip to the lower 60s. We will do it all over again tomorrow as our upper air patter stays stagnant. Warm and humid conditions will fuel a few more showers and storms in the afternoon and early evening, staying in the hit and miss variety like we have seen day after day. Some will tap into brief but heavy downpours, while others miss out completely. Highs will be in the mid to upper 80s, but if your area taps into some rain, that will help you cool down nicely. Expect lower rain chances Tuesday, but we stay warm. A few more afternoon showers and storms Wednesday and Thursday, before some slightly cooler air begins to work in for the end of the week and weekend ahead. Still, we will stay in the lower 80s. I am keeping an eye on Saturday’s forecast as it looks like scattered rain and thunderstorms are possible.

