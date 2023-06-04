Community Groups Take to the Streets In Efforts To Curb Violence in KCMO

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Kansas City, Missouri, continues to be on pace for a record number of homicides.

As of June 2nd, the city has seen 76 homicides, which is one more than in 2020 – which was the deadliest year on record.

“It’s just out of control,” said Roderick Harris. “It’s too much. It has to stop.”

Saturday afternoon, the community group known as “Peace Patrol” took to the streets to spread the message of peace and unity in the community. The group organized a prayer caravan with stops at areas they said had “high profile violence.”

“We need the community to get involved,” said Bishop John Birmingham, Jr., who helped organize the event. “We need leaders to come together.”

The group wanted to take an action step to combat gun violence in Kansas City. On street corners, they prayed and preached for an end to gun violence.

“Don’t just complain about what’s happening,” said Birmingham. “Come out and get with some group, your respective group, and get involved. Together, we can stop this stuff.”

At one stop on the prayer caravan, “Peace Patrol” was joined by “Brothers Loving Brothers.” Both groups shared similar messages.

“We are trying to stop all the senseless killing and to get them to come together and unify,” said Harris, who works with “Brothers Loving Brothers.” “The change is going to have to start with us. Just right here, bottom line. Ground zero. Right here.”

As of Friday morning, 70 of the city’s 76 homicides involved guns.

“This is bad. This is not good,” Harris said. “Even for a whole city, our entire city and our community, this is not good.”

“Peace Patrol” helps their efforts will make a difference in the community.

“By communicating and passing out literature, we believe we can make a dent, an impact into this violence,” said Birmingham.

On Sunday night, the Kansas City skyline will be lit orange in recognition of those who have had their lives affected by gun violence.

