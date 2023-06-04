Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Body found in South Carolina lake identified, authorities say

Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County
Lyman Lake in Spartanburg County(Fox Carolina News)
By FOX Carolina News Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 4:45 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (WHNS/Gray News) - A body found in a South Carolina lake has been identified, authorities said.

The Spartanburg County Coroner’s Office said the body was found in Lake Lyman Saturday morning.

Officials said the body was identified as that of 52-year-old Patrick Funderburk.

Officials said they found no signs of foul play and will conduct a forensic exam.

No further details have been released.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
1 person left dead in officer involved shooting in Olathe, Kansas
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail

Latest News

A homeowner in Florida was charged after police said he pulled a gun on a woman who pulled into...
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who backed into his driveway
Police: Homeowner pulled gun on woman who pulled into his driveway
FILE - The sign for Joint Base Andrews is seen on March 26, 2021, at Andrews Air Force Base,...
Unresponsive small plane over Washington causes military jet to scramble, later crashes in Virginia
A scuba diver in a lake in Oklahoma discovered a live CS gas grenade.
Scuba diver discovers live gas grenade in lake, sheriff’s office says