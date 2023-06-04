Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Big Slick sets new fundraising record

Big Slick participants celebrate more than $3.5 million in money raised during the 2023 event.
Big Slick participants celebrate more than $3.5 million in money raised during the 2023 event.(Courtesy of Big Slick)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 9:54 AM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another year, another fundraising record for Big Slick in Kansas City.

The celebrity-backed charity celebrated its 14th year this weekend by raising more than $3.5 million for pediatric cancer research. The grand total of $3,524,001 in 2023 was the biggest year yet for Big Slick.

The total was revealed on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center, where the final event of the weekend took place with celebrities and performers taking part in an auction to raise money.

In the 14 years it has been going on for, Big Slick has raised over $21 million.

A VIP trip to New York to see Saturday Night Live with Kansas City’s Heidi Gardner was sold for $50,000, and a VIP experience to watch a KU basketball game -- and meet Bill Self -- at Allen Fieldhouse with Rob Riggle was also sold for $22,000. A full list of auction items sold can be found here.

Before the auction at T-Mobile Center Saturday night, Big Slick co-hosts and founders Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Paul Rudd visited Children’s Mercy Hospital.

We had some very special visitors today! Thanks to all the Big Slick KC celebrities and friends who stopped by to visit...

Posted by Children's Mercy on Saturday, June 3, 2023

On Friday, the annual Big Slick softball game took place before the Kansas City Royals played the Colorado Rockies. In a game that featured plenty of stars, the Blue Team beat the White Team, 21-16, led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435
Manhunt underway after inmates escape Barry County Jail
1 inmate still missing after 7 escape Missouri jail
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
1 person left dead in officer involved shooting in Olathe, Kansas

Latest News

Leavenworth man injured in Polk County motorcycle crash
MoDOT announced Sunday that I-70 was re-opened ahead of schedule following the Blue Ridge...
I-70 re-opened ahead of schedule following Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge demolition
Arrests made after large amount of stolen copper found during traffic stop
Protesters seek more than one-year moratorium period at proposed landfill site