Big Slick sets new fundraising record

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another year, another fundraising record for Big Slick in Kansas City.

The celebrity-backed charity celebrated its 14th year this weekend by raising more than $3.5 million for pediatric cancer research. The grand total of $3,524,001 in 2023 was the biggest year yet for Big Slick.

The total was revealed on Saturday night at the T-Mobile Center, where the final event of the weekend took place with celebrities and performers taking part in an auction to raise money.

In the 14 years it has been going on for, Big Slick has raised over $21 million.

Amazing - another record breaking year for #BigSlickKC and @ChildrensMercy! Thank you for everyone’s support! 💙 pic.twitter.com/VcvfzOHt7L — bigslickkc (@BigSlickKC) June 4, 2023

A VIP trip to New York to see Saturday Night Live with Kansas City’s Heidi Gardner was sold for $50,000, and a VIP experience to watch a KU basketball game -- and meet Bill Self -- at Allen Fieldhouse with Rob Riggle was also sold for $22,000. A full list of auction items sold can be found here.

Before the auction at T-Mobile Center Saturday night, Big Slick co-hosts and founders Jason Sudeikis, Rob Riggle, Heidi Gardner, Eric Stonestreet and Paul Rudd visited Children’s Mercy Hospital.

We had some very special visitors today! Thanks to all the Big Slick KC celebrities and friends who stopped by to visit... Posted by Children's Mercy on Saturday, June 3, 2023

On Friday, the annual Big Slick softball game took place before the Kansas City Royals played the Colorado Rockies. In a game that featured plenty of stars, the Blue Team beat the White Team, 21-16, led by Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.

