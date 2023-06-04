Aging & Style
Arrests made after large amount of stolen copper found during traffic stop

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 4, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
JACKSON COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - Two people were arrested Friday during a traffic stop in Blue Summit after a large amount of stolen copper was found in the vehicle.

Sheriff Darryl Forte said copper theft has been a “serious problem,” in Jackson County.

The growing amount of copper theft, which KCTV5 has reported on throughout this year, “causes major disruption of services and (is) costly to replace,” Forte said Friday.

In May, AT&T offered a reward for information leading to arrests following a string of copper thefts.

Both home phone and internet services have been disrupted in the area due to theft.

