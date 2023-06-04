Aging & Style
1 person left dead in Olathe shooting involving an officer

One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.
By Melonne McBride
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:51 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One person has died in Olathe shooting, Saturday evening, involving an officer.

Olathe Police Department responded to the area near E Santa Fe Street and N Water Street, near downtown Olathe.

According to a the Olathe Police Department’s Twitter page, Olathe PD was conducting a traffic stop when confronted by a man with a knife.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. No officers were injured.

Olathe PD confirmed that they will address the media Saturday evening for more details.

Olathe police sends out tweet about the officer involved shooting
Olathe police sends out tweet about the officer involved shooting(kctv)

This is an active investigation.

This is a breaking news story. KCTV5 will update it when more information becomes available.

