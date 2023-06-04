1 person left dead in officer involved shooting in Olathe, Kansas

OLATHE, Kan. (KCTV) - One man left dead after shooting in Olathe, Saturday evening, involving two officers.

Olathe Police Department responded to the area near E Santa Fe Street and N Water Street, near downtown Olathe.

At 5:43 p.m., Olathe PD was conducting a traffic stop when confronted by a man armed with a knife. Two officers discharged their weapons and shot at the 58-year-old man.

He did recieve medical attention on scene but died from his injuries.

No officers were injured.

The Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team has taken lead over the investigation and the Johnson County Crime Lab is processing the scene.

The officers involved in the shooting have been placed on a paid administrative leave pending the investigation by the Johnson County Officer Involved Critical Incident Investigation Team.

Olathe PD is asking for anyone with any information regarding this incident to call Olathe Police at 913-971-6950 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.

This is an active investigation.

