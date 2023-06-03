Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman and a 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the shoulder of Interstate 435.

A man driving a black Suzuki Grand Vitari said he was driving east on I-435 near Blue River when he approached a white Chevy Equinox that had run out of gas. The Equinox was stuck in one of the I-435 lanes, and with other vehicles blocking the man from changing lanes to his left he said he pulled to the right onto the shoulder.

As he was doing that, he told Kansas City, Missouri Police that a woman and a 5-year-old stepped onto the shoulder. The man hit the brakes but was unable to stop, striking both of them and throwing both of them several feet to the east of the impact area, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, according to KCPD.

