Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435

(Source: MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM CDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A woman and a 5-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash on the shoulder of Interstate 435.

A man driving a black Suzuki Grand Vitari said he was driving east on I-435 near Blue River when he approached a white Chevy Equinox that had run out of gas. The Equinox was stuck in one of the I-435 lanes, and with other vehicles blocking the man from changing lanes to his left he said he pulled to the right onto the shoulder.

As he was doing that, he told Kansas City, Missouri Police that a woman and a 5-year-old stepped onto the shoulder. The man hit the brakes but was unable to stop, striking both of them and throwing both of them several feet to the east of the impact area, police said.

The crash occurred shortly after 10 p.m. Friday, according to KCPD.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway
A fish kill at Cedar Lake in Olathe has postponed a fishing derby.
Thousands of fish die in ‘naturally-occurring fish kill’ at Olathe lake

Latest News

Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Truman Road crash
Dirt bike crash leaves 1 dead, another injured in KCK
Shooting in downtown Kansas City leaves 1 dead
Just beyond a bridge over I-70, near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road, balloons and stuffed toys...
Relatives of baby found dead in Kansas City woods gather to grieve