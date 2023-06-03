What the Royals odd injury designation means for left-hander Amir Garrett

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed reliever Amir Garrett on the injured list Friday with what the club called a left elbow valgus extension overload.

What exactly does that mean for the Royals reliever who to this point of the season has a 3.00 ERA?

“It’s basically kind of like a bone bruise,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “There’s inflammation. There’s also a little bit of irritation.”

A left elbow valgus extension overload, translated ⬇️ https://t.co/vTlgd4kX1b pic.twitter.com/tINEZNAlNv — Marleah Campbell (@MarleahKCTV5) June 2, 2023

Garrett’s move to the injured list was retroactive to May 29, his last appearance for the Royals. In that 7-0 Memorial Day win for the Royals, Garrett struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 31-year-old received an injection that Quatraro said is intended to reduce inflammation in his throwing elbow. The injury should sideline Garrett for more than a month.

“Probably five to seven days, no throw,” Quatraro said. “Re-evaluate, then three to four-week overall timeline.”

Right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a correlated move.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.