Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

What the Royals odd injury designation means for left-hander Amir Garrett

Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball...
Kansas City Royals relief pitcher Amir Garrett throws during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Kansas City Royals Tuesday, April 12, 2022, in St. Louis. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)(Jeff Roberson | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 10:21 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City Royals placed left-handed reliever Amir Garrett on the injured list Friday with what the club called a left elbow valgus extension overload.

What exactly does that mean for the Royals reliever who to this point of the season has a 3.00 ERA?

“It’s basically kind of like a bone bruise,” Royals manager Matt Quatraro said. “There’s inflammation. There’s also a little bit of irritation.”

Garrett’s move to the injured list was retroactive to May 29, his last appearance for the Royals. In that 7-0 Memorial Day win for the Royals, Garrett struck out two batters in a scoreless ninth inning.

The 31-year-old received an injection that Quatraro said is intended to reduce inflammation in his throwing elbow. The injury should sideline Garrett for more than a month.

“Probably five to seven days, no throw,” Quatraro said. “Re-evaluate, then three to four-week overall timeline.”

Right-hander Jackson Kowar was recalled from Triple-A Omaha in a correlated move.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway

Latest News

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium...
Mahomes takes center stage in Big Slick softball game
Kansas City Royals manager Matt Quatraro (33) meets with his team on the mound during a...
Bullpen surrenders late lead, Royals fall to Rockies, 7-2
Expansion still a focus for Big 12 after record $440M revenue for 10 current schools
Southeastern Conference Commissioner Greg Sankey speaks to reporters during the conference's...
SEC to play 8-game conference football schedule in 2024; long-term model still TBD