Shooting in downtown Kansas City leaves 1 dead

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:38 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man was shot and killed in downtown Kansas City early Saturday morning.

Police said officers were dispatched to the area of 16th and Grand Boulevard at 1:30 a.m. Saturday. There, they located a man who appeared to be shot. The man was unresponsive.

While officers rendered aid and EMS was brought to the scene for treatment, the man was declared dead after arriving at a local hospital.

Grand Boulevard was closed in both directions for a period of time Saturday morning as police investigated the scene. KCPD said people in the area reported the sound of gunfire before seeing the victim down on the ground.

Anyone with information about the homicide is asked to call detectives at 816-234-5043 or the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS.

