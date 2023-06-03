Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Rollover crash in Henry County seriously injures man

(MGN)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 11:47 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HENRY COUNTY, Mo. (KCTV) - A rollover crash in Henry County seriously injured a Creighton, Missouri, man Saturday morning.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol said a 29-year-old man was injured in a single-vehicle crash at 2 a.m. Saturday. It happened on Route K at SW 600 Road.

MSHP said the man was not wearing a safety device when his 2010 Chevrolet Silverado went off the right side of the roadway and struck an embankment. The vehicle then hit a fence and overturned, coming to rest on its side.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway

Latest News

A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence Police investigating after man shot and killed Saturday morning
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium...
Mahomes takes center stage in Big Slick softball game
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435