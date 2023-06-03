Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Relatives of baby found dead in Kansas City woods gather to grieve

By Betsy Webster
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 10:34 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Just beyond a bridge over I-70, near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road, balloons and stuffed toys sit on a small hill marking the entrance to the area a passerby discovered a baby’s body.

Squeezed into a small cutout on the busy street, soft music played as people hugged. They were there to remember Kha’liya Bridgewater. Police had identified her the day before, nearly three weeks after her body was found. Her maternal grandmother, Ruthann Hickman, was among those gathered.

“I just want to know what happened,” said Hickman. “And then maybe I can process it a little differently, a little better and actually begin the grieving process, because I don’t think I have yet.”

She described her relationship with Kha’liya’s mom as strained. She was one of several people who called police after seeing reports that a baby’s body had been found. She said her daughter told her Kha’liya had died but didn’t say how, then stopped contact.

“I’m glad that I called,” Hickman said, “so we could know as soon as we did.”

The woman who organized the vigil barely knew Kha’liya and her mom. Bailey Keele met them only once when she donated diapers and baby formula. But, that woman knows all too well what it’s like to grieve a baby’s death. She lost hers two years ago at 7 weeks old.

“This family needs love and support. Baby Kha’liya deserves love and support. She deserves to be put to rest properly,” Keele said. “That’s what the family wanted was the community come together, show her the love and support she should have had all along.”

A search warrant indicates police questioned Kha’liya’s mom and got a series of conflicting and changing accounts. No charges have been filed.

An GoFundMe page has been created to fund a burial after her body is released by the medical examiner, who has yet to make a ruling on cause of death.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

Latest News

Some of KC’s most famous faces were out at Kauffman Stadium to participate in the Big Slick...
The best of Big Slick 2023
Nearly a year after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Lee’s Summit, his family and...
Cyclists ride more than 200 miles to honor fallen cyclist, announce fundraiser for CASA
Just beyond a bridge over I-70, near E. 41st Street and Pittman Road, balloons and stuffed toys...
Relatives of baby found dead in Kansas City woods gather to grieve
Big Slick comes back to town