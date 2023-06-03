Protesters seek more than one-year moratorium period at proposed landfill site

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Protesters with signs were in a shouting match against the owner of Flying H Ranch Saturday morning surrounding the proposed landfill in south Kansas City.

Flying H Ranch Owner Scott Higgs said he is against the landfill Saturday morning, as several protesters gathered across the road.

The landfill site would border 147th Street, Horridge Road, 155th Street, and Peterson Road.

Creekmoor resident McKenzie Clark-Thomas was one of the many with signs.

“I hope that they think about these kids, these family members, the retirees, the veterans and they look at us in the eye and tell us exactly what they’re going to do and tell us that it’s truly what’s best for the best interest in this community and not what’s in the best interest for their pocketbooks,” she said.

The protesters believe Higgs is directly involved as some of his property lies within the border. Higgs denies his involvement in the plans, but said that he is friends with the Monheiser family who would develop the site.

“What those idiots don’t get is this is my property; the landfill is over there,” Higgs told KCTV5. “Whose property is between theirs and the landfill? Use your brain. That’s all I got to say.”

Higgs and Rick Meyers, a homeowner in the area and owner of the Stop The Lies, Stop The Landfill Facebook page, met mutually Saturday morning before more protesters arrived to talk it out.

“He says that he’s not involved in this landfill, honestly, I want to believe him but I’m a trust but verify guy, and I even told him that,” said Meyers.

Mayor Quinton Lucas and councilmembers Andrea Bough and Kevin McManus declared a moratorium banning new landfills in the city until June 1, 2024.

It’s a start in the right direction for the opposition, but not enough for some.

“We’re appreciative of Kansas City getting us one year but one year isn’t long enough,” said nearby resident Sarah Thompson. “We want something permanent; we don’t want a landfill in our backyard.”

“We need them to take the next step and codify that in law and put this thing to bed once and for all,” Meyers said. “Words are nice. Actions are more important.”

Thompson said they want a law passed in the next session at the Missouri Statehouse to end the landfill debate.

The one-year ban ordinance will also be discussed more at the City Plan Commission meeting in City Hall on Tuesday.

