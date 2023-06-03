Aging & Style
Pedestrian in wheelchair struck in Truman Road crash

(MGN)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:37 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - A man crossing Truman Road in a wheelchair was struck in a crash Friday night.

The Kansas City, Missouri Police Department said a silver Lexus was eastbound on Truman Road when it struck a man in a wheelchair crossing the road at approximately 8:18 p.m. Friday.

The Lexus struck the wheelchair, ejecting the man into the road in the area of Truman and Agnes Avenue.

KCPD said the man was transported to an area hospital with serious injuries, while the driver of the Lexus was not injured in the collision.

