Mahomes takes center stage in Big Slick softball game

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium...
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium before a baseball game between the Colorado Rockies and the Kansas City Royals Friday, June 2, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The softball game was part of a charity benefit for a local children's hospital. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:23 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Once again, Patrick Mahomes displayed some amazing skills in an athletic contest.

Across the parking lot from where he typically shows off his athletic gifts, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback -- and minority owner of the Royals -- Patrick Mahomes took center stage during the star-studded Big Slick celebrity softball game Friday night.

Big Slick has raised more than $17 million for pediatric cancer over the course of the last 13 years.

Normally an offensive mastermind with the football in his hands, Mahomes made a stellar defensive play on the diamond, robbing Big Slick co-host Eric Stonestreet of a base hit.

MORE COVERAGE: The best of Big Slick 2023

Later, Mahomes added an inside-the-park home run, helping he and Ted Lasso star Jason Sudeikis lead the Blue Team to a 21-16 win.

