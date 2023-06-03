Lawrence Police investigating after man shot and killed Saturday morning

Aging & Style
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 9:38 AM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (KCTV) - An overnight shooting in Lawrence, Kansas, resulted in the death of a man.

Lawrence Police said several calls were made to dispatch regarding the sound of gunshots in the area of 24th and Cedarwood just after 1 a.m. Saturday. Police arrived on scene and began speaking to witnesses but found no victim.

Officers also went to the hospital, where they witnessed a car speeding into the Emergency Department entrance. There, LPD pulled a white male victim they claimed was probably in his 20s from the back seat of a vehicle.

Hospital personnel later pronounced the man dead.

Investigators said they spoke to three men who were in the car at the hospital when the victim was dropped off. The three men told police they did not know his identity. LPD said they canvassed the area where the crime took place and spoke to dozens of residents, but currently have no suspect in custody. The shooting remains under investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call dispatch or the Crime Stoppers hotline at 785-843-TIPS.

