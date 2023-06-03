Kansas City up for vote to become Premier Lacrosse League home city
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another professional sports league could be on its way to Kansas City.
On Saturday, the Premier Lacrosse League announced 40 options for home cities as the league moves from a travel-based circuit to home markets.
Fans can make their voice heard through a public vote here. The PLL currently has eight teams.
The Premier Lacrosse League began in 2018.
