Kansas City up for vote to become Premier Lacrosse League home city

FILE — This Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo shows Chaos' Connor Fields during a Premier...
FILE — This Saturday, June 1, 2019, file photo shows Chaos' Connor Fields during a Premier Lacrosse League game against the Whipsnakes in Foxborough, Mass. The fledgling Premier Lacrosse League follows the National Women's Soccer League into Utah's Zions Bank Stadium for a tournament that will crown the PLL's second champion. Starting Saturday, July 25, 2020, the PLL will play 20 games over 16 days that will be broadcast on NBC television networks in slots originally reserved for the Tokyo Olympics, which were postponed until next year.(AP Photo/Winslow Townson, File)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another professional sports league could be on its way to Kansas City.

On Saturday, the Premier Lacrosse League announced 40 options for home cities as the league moves from a travel-based circuit to home markets.

Fans can make their voice heard through a public vote here. The PLL currently has eight teams.

The Premier Lacrosse League began in 2018.

