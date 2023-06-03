Kansas City up for vote to become Premier Lacrosse League home city

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Another professional sports league could be on its way to Kansas City.

On Saturday, the Premier Lacrosse League announced 40 options for home cities as the league moves from a travel-based circuit to home markets.

Fans can make their voice heard through a public vote here. The PLL currently has eight teams.

The official list of finalists for our 8 teams.



Make your voice heard! Go to the link and vote for your home city, state or region! 👇 — Premier Lacrosse League (@PremierLacrosse) June 3, 2023

The Premier Lacrosse League began in 2018.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.