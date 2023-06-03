FORECAST: Very warm and humid but expect it to be less humid and slightly cooler by next week

Another very warm and humid day on tap for Sunday with temperatures topping out in the upper 80s to low 90s by the afternoon. An isolated shower or storm can’t be ruled out during the peak heating of the day, but severe weather is not expected. We’ll continue to see pop up showers and storms over the next several days as we get stuck in a blocking pattern during that time. This pattern doesn’t really break down much until the middle or second half of next week. However, one long range model is suggesting a cold front will slide in from the east bringing some relief from the heat and humidity as early as Tuesday. If this holds true rain chances remain low until the upcoming weekend where another front comes in from the north bringing scattered showers and a few storms by next Saturday.

