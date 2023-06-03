Aging & Style
FORECAST: Hot and humid weekend in Kansas City

By Savannah Tennyson
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Temperatures are mild Saturday morning in the mid to upper 60s with clear skies and calm winds. The forecast is a copy-and-paste forecast with hot and humid conditions and chances for afternoon showers and storms. Saturday, temperatures increase to the upper 80s with a slight chance for showers and storms. Most areas will be dry throughout the day, but some lucky towns could see a tenth of an inch of rainfall. The humid air is here to stay at least for this weekend.

This will result in a few afternoon and evening showers and storms but most of the activity looks to be to the west of the area. With the very low chance of seeing shower activity the next few days will be great to get the car washed or manicure the lawn! Make sure to drink plenty of water throughout this weekend as the afternoon will be hot and humid like the beach. Sunday looks to be a little drier with a few more clouds in the skies and temperatures in the upper 80s. Next week the area looks to stay relatively dry with a taste for cooler temperatures in the low 80s!

