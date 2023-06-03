Aging & Style
First block party held in KC following deadly Memorial Day weekend

By Emily Rittman
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The first of two block parties was held near 35th and Prospect Friday night from 5-8 p.m.

A second block party is scheduled for Saturday, June 10, from noon-3 p.m. at Sycamore Park.

The events are meant to build community relationships following a violent Memorial Day weekend. Since Sunday, eight people were killed during homicides in Kansas City.

On Wednesday, Kansas City Police Chief Stacey Graves, Mayor Quinton Lucas and Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker addressed the violent Memorial Day weekend that claimed seven lives in just 72 hours.

The violence continued through Wednesday, when two more victims were shot and killed.

City leaders said they are trying to combat violence through prevention, intervention and enforcement.

KCPD Social Services Supervisor Tamara McIntosh said, “We hope that people are starting to see that we can do things together, that we can do things that are positive, that there are people out here that are willing to help and spend time to bring family back together.”

