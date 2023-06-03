Aging & Style
Dirt bike crash leaves 1 dead, another injured in KCK

By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 7:18 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
KANSAS CITY, Kan. (KCTV) - A dirt bike crash in Kansas City, Kansas, left one person dead and another injured Friday night.

The crash occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. Friday according to KCKPD. When officers arrived in the area of N. 11th Street and Grandview Boulevard, they found a dirt bike with an adult man and woman nearby.

Both were transported to a hospital where the woman was pronounced dead and the man is being treated for serious, but non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information about the crash is urged to call the Crime Stoppers TIPS hotline at 816-474-8477.

