The best of Big Slick 2023

By KCTV5 Staff and Mark Poulose
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:54 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Some of KC’s most famous faces were out at Kauffman Stadium to participate in the Big Slick celebrity softball game.

It’s part of a huge charity weekend that, in the last 13 years, has raised $17 million for pediatric cancer research.

Fans at the game couldn’t wait to see if one of their favorite Kansas City celebrities would hit a home run.

Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce certainly have the muscle to do it, but fans weren’t counting out the celebrity actors!

Sure enough, Mahomes made a home run inside the park.

Before the game, KCTV5 caught up with Rob Riggle.

He said Big Slick is the best thing he does all year.

“This is the highlight of the year for me and, I assume, everybody else up here,” he said. “A chance to come home and be with family and friends. But also, a chance to do this wonderful charity event to raise money for Children’s Mercy, which we consider to be a Kansas City treasure, if not a national treasure.”

According to Children’s Mercy, only 4% of federal funding allocated for cancer research goes to kids. So, they are trying to help close the gap.

