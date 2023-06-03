Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Authorities investigate after man is fatally shot in Platte County

Generic.
Generic.(MGN)
By Zoe Brown
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:35 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Northmoor on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 2400 block of Vivion Road.

At 3:15 p.m., police received a call about a shooting there. Riverside police, Northmoor police, and the sheriff’s office went to the scene.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been fatally shot. He has not been publicly identified yet.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are speaking with a suspect.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
FILE
Kansas home to some of the best staycation locations in the nation

Latest News

Some of KC’s most famous faces were out at Kauffman Stadium to participate in the Big Slick...
The best of Big Slick 2023
Nearly a year after a cyclist was killed in a hit-and-run in Lee’s Summit, his family and...
Cyclists ride more than 200 miles to honor fallen cyclist, announce fundraiser for CASA
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
The events are meant to build community relationships following a violent Memorial Day weekend....
First block party held in KC following deadly Memorial Day weekend
Some of KC’s most famous faces were out at Kauffman Stadium to participate in the Big Slick...
The best of Big Slick 2023