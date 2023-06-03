Authorities investigate after man is fatally shot in Platte County

NORTHMOOR, Mo. (KCTV) - The Platte County Sheriff’s office is investigating after a man was fatally shot in Northmoor on Friday afternoon.

It happened in the 2400 block of Vivion Road.

At 3:15 p.m., police received a call about a shooting there. Riverside police, Northmoor police, and the sheriff’s office went to the scene.

When police arrived, they found a 32-year-old man who had been fatally shot. He has not been publicly identified yet.

The sheriff’s office said investigators are speaking with a suspect.

They do not believe there is any danger to the public.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.