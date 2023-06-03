Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions...
A new project at Lake of the Ozarks will offer 20 acres of amusement rides and attractions along with hotels, restaurants, amphitheater, marina and boardwalk.(Oasis at Lakeport)
By Gabe Swartz
Published: Jun. 3, 2023 at 1:15 PM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A formal approval for the development plan of Oasis at Lakeport, a $350 million family resort and entertainment district in the Lake of the Ozarks, was announced Friday.

Approval was granted at the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, which happened June 1. Construction on the project is slated to begin immediately with plans to open the resort in the summer of 2024.

“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

READ MORE: Lake of the Ozarks to get $300 million family resort, entertainment district

SkyView Partners is a St. Louis-based company. The Oasis at Lakeport development was property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.

Construction plans for the project include a year-round entertainment destination with 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions, a Marriott Hotel and a 26,000-square-foot conference center.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list
A local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason...
Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso
The Springfield Police Department shared a home surveillance video of the cub walking across a...
Bear cub wandering neighborhood struck, killed by car on highway

Latest News

Rollover crash in Henry County seriously injures man
Lawrence, Kansas Police Department
Lawrence Police investigating after man shot and killed Saturday morning
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes bats during a softball game at Kauffman Stadium...
Mahomes takes center stage in Big Slick softball game
Woman and child hurt in life-threatening collision on I-435