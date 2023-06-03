$350 million development plan approved for Ozarks family resort

OSAGE BEACH, Mo. (KCTV) - A formal approval for the development plan of Oasis at Lakeport, a $350 million family resort and entertainment district in the Lake of the Ozarks, was announced Friday.

Approval was granted at the City of Osage Beach Board of Aldermen meeting, which happened June 1. Construction on the project is slated to begin immediately with plans to open the resort in the summer of 2024.

“With the development plan approved by the City of Osage Beach, we are extremely pleased to begin construction of Oasis at Lakeport, which will offer year-round attractions and entertainment for everyone at the lake to enjoy,” said Todd Schneider, co-managing partner of SkyView Partners.

SkyView Partners is a St. Louis-based company. The Oasis at Lakeport development was property acquired by Big Thunder Marine in 2021, at Highway 54 and Jeffries Road.

Construction plans for the project include a year-round entertainment destination with 25 acres of amusement rides and attractions, a Marriott Hotel and a 26,000-square-foot conference center.

