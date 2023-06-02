Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army raising money for summer fan drive

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is asking people to donate money for its June fan drive.

The organization has partnered with Westlake Ace Hardware to help people stay cool during the hot summer months.

Until June 18, people can donate money at any local Westlake Ace Hardware, and customers are encouraged to round up their purchases at the register to donate toward the drive.

“Service is one of our core values, and the Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” Westlake Ace Hardware VP and COO Andy Schmitt said. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”

Click here for their store locator.

You can also donate money to the cause online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.

