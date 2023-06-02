Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Westlake Ace Hardware, Salvation Army raising money for summer fan drive

FILE — Until June 18, people can donate money at any local Westlake Ace Hardware, and customers...
FILE — Until June 18, people can donate money at any local Westlake Ace Hardware, and customers are encouraged to round up their purchases at the register to donate toward the fan drive.(WIBW)
By KCTV5 Staff
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 1:30 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Salvation Army is asking people to donate money for its June fan drive.

The organization has partnered with Westlake Ace Hardware to help people stay cool during the hot summer months.

Until June 18, people can donate money at any local Westlake Ace Hardware, and customers are encouraged to round up their purchases at the register to donate toward the drive.

“Service is one of our core values, and the Fan Drive is just one of the many ways we serve our stores’ communities,” Westlake Ace Hardware VP and COO Andy Schmitt said. “Every year our customers and store associates come through with their support of the program, and we know we can count on them again this year to help us reach our goal.”

Click here for their store locator.

You can also donate money to the cause online at westlakehardware.com/fan-drive.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges

Latest News

A fish kill at Cedar Lake in Olathe has postponed a fishing derby.
Thousands of fish die in ‘naturally-occurring fish kill’ at Olathe lake
(From left) Paul Rudd, Heidi Gardner, Rob Riggle, Jason Sudeikis and Eric Stonestreet speak on...
Riggle, Sudeikis, Stonestreet and others kick off Big Slick Friday morning
The Tulsa County District Attorney’s Office stated Xaviar Michael Babudar, aka “Chiefsaholic,”...
Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list
Timothy Blake.
Family remains concerned after vehicle of endangered man found