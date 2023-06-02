Aging & Style
Victim identified in triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO

By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:21 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Police are investigating a triple shooting that happened inside a Family Dollar on Wednesday evening.

Police drove to the store at Troost Avenue and Linwood Boulevard, due to a shooting at 5:05 p.m.

When officers arrived, they were directed inside and found an unresponsive man who had been shot. EMS proceeded to take him for treatment of life-threatening injuries.

Officers were then informed that two additional victims — a man and a woman — had arrived at a hospital in private vehicles. The man had life-threatening injuries and the woman had non-life-threatening injuries.

The police said they were barely into their investigation when they were informed that the man they had found in the store had passed away. He was identified as 37-year-old Gregory Murray, Jr.

Police said all people involved in firing shots have been accounted for, and investigators are not looking for any additional suspects in the case.

An initial investigation determined there was a disturbance inside the store between several people close to the front door or register area. That escalated to the point of shots being fired and people being shot.

If you were in or around the store at the time, you are asked to contact homicide detectives directly at 816-234-5043. You may have seen or heard something that could help them solve the case. You can also anonymously call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS. There is a reward of up to $25,000 for information anonymously submitted to the TIPS Hotline that leads to an arrest.

KCPD said they work with Partners for Peace in all their homicide investigations to monitor the risk of retaliation and provide social services to those affected.

