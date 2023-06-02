UTV Short Course Off Road returns to Lucas Oil Speedway for June 10th event

WHEATLAND, MO. (June 2, 2023) - Lucas Oil Speedway’s Off Road course gets busy again in just a week as UTV Short Course Off Road action resumes with a big program on Saturday, June 10th.

Open registration is set for 5-10 p.m. on Friday, June 9th. Racers pit passes are $35 and Racers entry fees will be $50 for Youth 170 stock, 170 Limited, 170 Modified classes; $75 for Youth 800, Youth 1000 and all Women’s classes and $100 for all Pro Turbo & N/A classes.

All Racers will be required to have a RaceCeivers.

Payouts will go to the top five finishers in each class with five or more entries.

Saturday, June 10 Event Schedule:

(All times are tentative and subject to change)

7 a.m. - Registration and pit gates open

7:30 a.m. - Spectator gates open

8 a.m. - Practice sessions

9:40 a.m.-4:30 p.m. - Heat races and features

4:45 p.m. (approximate) - Awards ceremony following races with trophies to top three in each class.

Off Road Grandstand Admission

(All tickets include entry to Off Road pit area and FREE admission to that night’s dirt track event)

Advance Discount Tickets online only (16 and up) - $22

Adults GA/Pit Pass Combo (16 and up) - $25

Seniors (62 and up)/Military GA/Pit Pass Combo (62 and up) - $22

Youth GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 6 to 15) - $10

Kids GA/Pit Pass Combo (age 5 and under) - FREE

Family Pass GA/Pit Pass Combo (Includes Admission for 2 Adults and Up to 3 Kids Ages 6-15) - $60

Racers Pit Pass - $35

CAMPING (Daily Rates):

Dry Camping $15/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserve Dry $25/Night (limited Availability) (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person)

Reserved Electric & Water- $40/Night (up to 6 people) ($5 additional a night per person (Limited Availability)

Weekly action resumes this Saturday: The Big Adventure RV Weekly Racing Series resumes this Saturday with Ozark Golf Cars USRA B-Mods the featured class on Ozarks Coca-Cola/Dr Pepper $5 Night at the Races. The B-Mods’ 25-lap feature will pay $750 to win.

The Cedar Creek Beef Jerky USRA Modifeids, Hermitage Lumber Late Models and O’Reilly Auto Parts USRA Stock Cars also will be in action on Saturday with all grandstand tickets $5 for ages 6-and-older. Kids under six, as always, are free.

Pit gates open at 4 p.m. with grandstand gates at 5. Hot laps are set for 6:30 with racing at 7:05 p.m.

Saturday admission prices:

General Admission (ages 6 and Up) - $5

Kids (5 and under)- FREE

Pit Pass - $35

For information about any event at Lucas Oil Speedway in 2023 contact admissions director Nichole McMillan at (417) 282-5984 or email her at nichole@lucasoilspeedway.com for more information.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.