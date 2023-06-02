Three KC experiences boom in business thanks to Ted Lasso

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - From an Overland Park high school classroom to center stage on the TV show Ted Lasso, a local man’s side hustle has taken off thanks to support from his childhood friend Jason Sudeikis.

In the show, Ted Lasso says, “It’s all about believing everything will work out in the end.”

Those words of wisdom are ringing true for Three KC, a locally owned t-shirt business based on the three kings of Kansas City: ‘cue, crown and arrow.

Brendan Curran launched it as a side hustle in 2019.

“I was messing around in a digital design class I was teaching and came up with enough stuff I decided to give it a go,” Curran said.

Now, his designs are being featured in front of millions of Ted Lasso fans.

“It’s still pretty surreal,” Curran said. “I mean, it was surprising at first because he just kind of wore it on season one. Then they asked me to send him more stuff, which I did.”

Sudeikis continued his support for Three KC into season three of Ted Lasso. Its finale aired just this week.

“I did a design for the KC Current and I sent him one of those and it ended up on this season,” Curran said. “He’s worn that one Joearthur Gatestack shirt, Three KC logo shirt.”

Curran said it has been surreal to see his childhood friend make it big. Sudeikis is giving him a piece of that success along the way.

“We’ve been friends since eighth grade,” Curran said. “It’s nothing I asked him to do; he just did it. And, it’s been awesome to really have the side hustle take off a little bit.”

