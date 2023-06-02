Thousands of fish die in ‘naturally-occurring fish kill’ at Olathe lake
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 2:24 PM CDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Olathe parks officials stated a fishing derby has been postponed due to a large-scale fish kill.
Olathe Parks & Rec stated Friday morning that a “naturally-occurring fish kill” is affecting portions of Cedar Lake. The incident has led to the postponement of the Olathe Fishing Derby.
The City of Olathe relayed that there is no public health risk.
A rescheduled date has not yet been set.
