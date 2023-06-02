Thousands of fish die in ‘naturally-occurring fish kill’ at Olathe lake

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Olathe parks officials stated a fishing derby has been postponed due to a large-scale fish kill.

Olathe Parks & Rec stated Friday morning that a “naturally-occurring fish kill” is affecting portions of Cedar Lake. The incident has led to the postponement of the Olathe Fishing Derby.

The City of Olathe relayed that there is no public health risk.

The City has been working alongside the Kansas Department of Wildlife and Parks to assess the issue, and all indications are that this naturally occurring phenomenon poses no risk to public health. Those around Cedar Lake may notice a smell as the event runs its course. We will continue to monitor the situation in the coming days.

A rescheduled date has not yet been set.

