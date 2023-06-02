Spectrum High School Star of the Week: Breanna Sims

This week’s Spectrum High School Star of the Week is Breanna Sims from Smithton, Missouri. The ambitious high schooler is graduating as a registered nurse assistant and already works at Bothwell Hospital. Congratulations to Breanna Smith on being our Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Send us your nomination and tell us why they should be selected. Then tune in to KCTV5 News at 9 every Friday for the latest Spectrum High School Star of the Week. Sponsored by Spectrum.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.