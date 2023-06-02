Riggle, Sudeikis, Stonestreet and others kick off Big Slick Friday morning

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The fun continues as the Big Slick Celebrity Weekend co-hosts will be speaking Friday morning about the 14th annual event.

KCTV5 will be in attendance for the 10 a.m. press conference which will also be live-streamed on Facebook and YouTube. The co-hosts are Rob Riggle, Paul Rudd, Jason Sudeikis, David Koechner, Eric Stonestreet, and Heidi Garner. Children’s Mercy President and CEO Paul Kempinski will also be speaking.

Celebrities from across the country, across the landscape of entertainment and sports will be here in Kansas City this weekend. There are 38 guests announced so far highlighted by the likes of Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Creed Humphrey, Al Roker, Will Forte, Charissa Thompson, and the list goes on and on. Including Weird Al, Becky Ann Baker, Darius Rucker, Finn Wolfhard, Ginger Gonzaga, and plenty more.

The patients at Children’s Mercy witnessed the magic yesterday with Blake Vogt doing a show for them for some in-person and most over a live stream. The fun continues all weekend but it’s much more than just the good time which has so many celebrities joining.

“We’re here for a limited amount of time Friday morning and Saturday morning and this was just a way that we thought we can include more patients and more kids in the weekend and who doesn’t love magic,” said Stonestreet.

The celebrity softball game is at 5 p.m. at Kauffman Stadium with a Royals ticket getting you in. Then, the party and show are Saturday at the T-Mobile Center.

Stonestreet said Thursday at the hospital that they, being the Kansas City home-towners, know how unique this event is. As their friends coming to town always say they have nothing like Big Slick in their respective cities.

“It’s an easy weekend to really have a great time at and just take a breath and know that you’re doing some good and it’s always the most impactful for our guests to come here to the hospital. They leave just rejuvenated and feeling like they’ve done something great,” he said. “We always feel like we’re the ones getting something out of this when we come to the hospital.”

It is also a time for love for some as Stonestreet met his significant other while visiting the hospital and a patient years back.

