Infamous Chiefs superfan makes ‘Most Wanted’ list

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Infamous Kansas City Chiefs superfan Xaviar Babudar, aka Chiefsaholic, was recently added to the Greater Kansas City Crime Stoppers ‘Most Wanted’ list.

Babudar is wanted for robbing a bank near Tulsa, Oklahoma, in December. In March, he was charged with removing an ankle monitor and failed to appear in Oklahoma for a scheduled court appearance. An arrest warrant was issued with a $1 million bond.

Babudar, 28, gained notoriety in recent years for his presence on social media and at Chiefs games all across the country. He appeared at games in a wolf outfit and said he drove across the country to see every game.

He was arrested in Oklahoma came two days before the Chiefs played in Houston against the Texans, accused of robbing a bank near Tulsa. His bond was reduced from $200,000 to $80,000 in February, and he bonded out on Feb. 8.

The ‘Most Wanted’ list included Jaeveon Mitchell-Locke, who was found by U.S. Marshalls on Wednesday, and wanted for attempted capital murder.

