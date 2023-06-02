Have travel plans on I-70 this weekend? This closure may impact your trip.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Get ready for traffic headaches this weekend if you plan on using Interstate 70 in Jackson County, Missouri.

The Missouri Department of Transportation will close I-70 traffic due to the planned demolition of the Blue Ridge Boulevard bridge over the interstate.

Beginning at 2 a.m. on Saturday, road crews will begin the closure of lanes and ramps on I-70 between I-435 and I-470. The entire section of interstate about seven miles, will close around 4 a.m.

The suggested detour for westbound traffic is I-470 south to Lee’s Summit, west to the Grandview Triangle, then north on I-435 back to I-70.

For eastbound traffic, it’s the opposite: south on I-435 to the triangle, east on I-470 to Lee’s Summit, then north on I-470 back to I-70.

The closure is slated to last until Monday at 5 a.m. when all lanes should be re-opened.

If you are going to the Royals game on Saturday or Sunday, you will need to use I-435 to access Kauffman Stadium, or eastbound drivers coming from Downtown Kansas City can jump off at Manchester Trafficway and use Stadium Drive.

Leave early and plan for extra time!

