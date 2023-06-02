Aging & Style
Grandfather speaks after Kansas City police identify baby found dead in woods

By Josh Jackson
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 8:44 PM CDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - “Grandpa is always going to be here,” said Martin Lammers. “You will always have a place in my heart. I really hope my parents are up there spoiling here.”

Lammers fought back tears minutes after police identified his 6-month-old granddaughter as the infant whose body was found in the woods on Pittman Road.

“I’m shocked, horrified, upset,” he said. “I’m still angry about it.”

Court records reveal that, when investigators questioned her about the infant, the mother told them she only had two children. After being challenged multiple times on having a third child, police said she then admitted her third child was now deceased.

Jaye Johnson lives at a homeless camp not far from where Kha’liya Bridgewater’s body was found.

“I have no sympathy for her, honestly,” Johnson said. “That’s the devil.”

She was still grappling with emotions as she drove past the roadside memorial.

“I already knew it wasn’t safe out here, but it should not be like that for a baby,” she added. “It hit close to home because my baby girl just turned 6. For a 6-month-old, that’s just not right.”

As Lammers is preparing funeral arrangements, he’s sending this strong message to his daughter:

“Be straightforward with the detectives. Let them know what took place and how it took place. Don’t be telling any more lies. At this point, that’s what Kha’liya deserves. She deserves to be remembered in a proper way and not just left in the woods.”

Lammers said his daughter’s two other children have been placed in foster care.

The family is holding a candlelight vigil and balloon release on Pittman Road tomorrow night.

If you would like to support the family as they prepare to bury the infant, you can click here to view their GoFundMe.

