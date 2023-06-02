Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Former Missouri Tiger, WNBA star making impact on next generation

Sophie Cunningham of the Phoenix Mercury making moves to inspire younger generation
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the...
Phoenix Mercury guard Sophie Cunningham (9) celebrates after making a 3-point shot against the Las Vegas Aces during the first half in Game 1 of a WNBA basketball first-round playoff series Wednesday, Aug. 17, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)(John Locher | AP)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 9:37 AM CDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Second round and pick No. 13 of the 2019 WNBA draft, former Missouri Tiger Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury. She has been a part of the team ever since her four-year career at Missouri.

Prior to her time as a Tiger, she led Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, to four Class 5 state titles and was recognized as a McDonald’s All-American.

Cunningham finished her Tiger tenure as the program’s all-time leader in free throws (537), points (2,187), and second in three-pointers (590). In addition, she was a three-time all-SEC First Team selection and 2019 All-America Third Team as a senior.

Her sister, mother, father, aunt, uncle and grandfather were all Tiger athletes as well.

Cunningham is now doing her part in giving back to the community where she has spent her professional career.

Staying on the court, she’s sponsoring the Arizona Pride 16U AAU women’s basketball team.

This past summer, Cunningham reportedly ran into the team traveling home from a tournament at the airport and decided to help out.

A very slight portion of AAU teams are sponsored by players, much less WNBA players. Team Cunningham out of “The Valley” is now one of the few.

More on the Arizona Pride can be found on their website.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Samantha Thrasher is wanted on multiple felony charges out of Blue Springs, Missouri.
Blue Springs Police searching for woman accused of shooting man and 7-year-old girl
When Thad and Robin Krasnesky bought a 140-year-old home in Leavenworth two years ago, they got...
Owners of historic Kansas home uncover trove of secrets
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges

Latest News

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Report: K-State to open season against Bronny James and USC
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
Reps. Sharice Davids, Emanuel Cleaver looking for answers to passport delays
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34)...
Missouri’s Kobe Brown to remain in NBA Draft