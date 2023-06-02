Former Missouri Tiger, WNBA star making impact on next generation

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Second round and pick No. 13 of the 2019 WNBA draft, former Missouri Tiger Sophie Cunningham was selected by the Phoenix Mercury. She has been a part of the team ever since her four-year career at Missouri.

Prior to her time as a Tiger, she led Rock Bridge High School in Columbia, Missouri, to four Class 5 state titles and was recognized as a McDonald’s All-American.

Cunningham finished her Tiger tenure as the program’s all-time leader in free throws (537), points (2,187), and second in three-pointers (590). In addition, she was a three-time all-SEC First Team selection and 2019 All-America Third Team as a senior.

Her sister, mother, father, aunt, uncle and grandfather were all Tiger athletes as well.

Cunningham is now doing her part in giving back to the community where she has spent her professional career.

Staying on the court, she’s sponsoring the Arizona Pride 16U AAU women’s basketball team.

This past summer, Cunningham reportedly ran into the team traveling home from a tournament at the airport and decided to help out.

A very slight portion of AAU teams are sponsored by players, much less WNBA players. Team Cunningham out of “The Valley” is now one of the few.

More on the Arizona Pride can be found on their website.

