FORECAST: Sunny, muggy conditions precede chance of storms later Friday

By Greg Bennett
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - We are still seeing warm air pull from the south moving through the weekend and into the beginning of next week. I stuck with temperatures ranging between 86° to 88° through next Tuesday and with 88° on Sunday. The blend model is pushing more between 90 and 92°. I still think that’s a little too aggressive. But I did pump up the temperatures for the weekend.

Forecast models are coinciding with shower and storm activity for Friday and Saturday. Mainly during the peak heat timeframe of the day. So I left rain chances alone for those days.

I think we may have one or two small threats for severe weather even though the severe weather outlook has it much further to the west of us. It’s still a Storm Track 5 weather alert day, so I know we are all keeping an eye out for it. Moving into next week starting Monday and Tuesday is where it gets interesting in the forecast models.

They seem to split slightly for these days so I had a hard time pinpointing what rain chances I wanted to go with. I landed on holding to 20% on Monday but increased the 30% chance on Tuesday to 40% chances. The EURO continues with the 30% threat but the GFS is showing more of a 50% chance so I decided to split the difference.

There is a gradual trend downward with temperatures moving toward the end of next week as the upper-level omega block begins to depreciate.

