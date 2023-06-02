Aging & Style
FORECAST: Expect hot and humid conditions through the weekend

By Alena Lee
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 6:24 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
On Friday afternoon, scattered showers and storms once again returned to the area. After sunset, most of the activity will wind down. Expect partly cloudy to mostly clear skies and mild temperatures overnight. By daybreak Saturday, temperatures will bottom out in the middle to upper 60s. That will be followed by a hot and humid afternoon, especially for those on the Missouri side of our viewing area. High temperatures will range from the upper 80s and low 90s off to the east of the metro, while areas farther west will stay in the middle to upper 80s. There’s also a chance for pop-up thunderstorms to form. The best chance of rain looks to stay on the Kansas side of our viewing area. After that, our weather pattern makes a subtle shift. High pressure will be in control Sunday, which will keep most of the area dry. Expect highs closer to 90 degrees. The heat and humidity should eventually break down briefly early next week, with slim chances for rain.

