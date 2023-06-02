Family remains concerned after vehicle of endangered man found

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is still looking for a missing 28-year-old man who hasn’t been heard from since May 3.

Police said that Timothy Blake last had contact with his family nearly a month ago and his last location is unknown.

The family held a vigil Thursday night after Blake’s vehicle was located, and they remain concerned for his well-being. The police said he is considered missing and endangered.

He is described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall and weighing 130 pounds. He has brown hair and hazel eyes.

If you know where he is or where he might be, you are asked to call the KCPD’s Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5043.

