Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

US Marshals find man accused in shooting of 3 KCK officers who was accidentally released

The authorities were asking for the public's help locating Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke, an...
The authorities were asking for the public's help locating Jae’veon Marquice Mitchell-Locke, an inmate who was inadvertently released from jail.(Platte County Sheriff's Office, KCTV5)
By Zoe Brown
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 8:58 PM CDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a man accused in the shooting of three KCK officers, who was accidentally released from the Platte County Detention Center, was taken into custody in KCMO on Wednesday.

Jae’veon Mitchell-Locke, 22, was wanted in Wyandotte County for three counts of attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child, and distribution of fentanyl.

“The Marshals Service has a strong relationship with our state and local agencies,” said Ronald Miller, a U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas. “We worked diligently side by side with them on this case to bring it to a close.”

The original case stems from what took place in April. Then, during an attempted drug arrest, three KCK officers were shot.

After that, Mitchell-Locke was taken into custody “without incident” and transported to the Platte County Jail.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, the Platte County Detention Center inadvertently released him.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions or guess on how that error occurred, but he should not have been released,” Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. “We are looking into it. The processes to prevent that kind of thing were in place prior to this and we’re going to do a thorough review to see how that occurred and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

Previous coverage:

Man accused in shooting that injured 3 KCK officers accidentally released from Platte County

3 officers wounded by gunfire, 2 suffer scrap metal injuries in KCK shooting

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
A man suffered an injury after being stabbed by a woman Tuesday morning in Kansas City, Missouri.
Stabbing suspect in custody following armed standoff, man taken to hospital
Showers and storms that formed in northwest Missouri will continue to push east across the...
FORECAST: Thunderstorms could impact Wednesday morning commute
Mikell R. Grigsby.
Man charged following fatal shooting at apartment complex in KCMO

Latest News

KCPD investigating triple shooting at Family Dollar
Officers participate in Torch Run to raise awareness for Special Olympics
A police academy recruit for the Kansas City, Missouri, Police Department is proving that...
58-year-old police academy recruit proves it’s never too late to go after a dream
Jackson County is in the process of sending out property assessments for 2023. Many homeowners...
Some Jackson County property owners surprised by jump in assessed values
Kansas City leaders make public plea to curb crime after violent Memorial Day weekend