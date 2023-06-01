US Marshals find man accused in shooting of 3 KCK officers who was accidentally released

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - The U.S. Marshals Service says a man accused in the shooting of three KCK officers, who was accidentally released from the Platte County Detention Center, was taken into custody in KCMO on Wednesday.

Jae’veon Mitchell-Locke, 22, was wanted in Wyandotte County for three counts of attempted capital murder, criminal discharge of a firearm, aggravated endangering of a child, and distribution of fentanyl.

“The Marshals Service has a strong relationship with our state and local agencies,” said Ronald Miller, a U.S. Marshal for the District of Kansas. “We worked diligently side by side with them on this case to bring it to a close.”

The original case stems from what took place in April. Then, during an attempted drug arrest, three KCK officers were shot.

After that, Mitchell-Locke was taken into custody “without incident” and transported to the Platte County Jail.

According to KCTV5′s previous reporting, the Platte County Detention Center inadvertently released him.

“I don’t want to make any assumptions or guess on how that error occurred, but he should not have been released,” Major Erik Holland with the Platte County Sheriff’s Office said at the time. “We are looking into it. The processes to prevent that kind of thing were in place prior to this and we’re going to do a thorough review to see how that occurred and ensure it doesn’t happen again.”

