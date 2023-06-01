Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Tropical depression forms in Gulf of Mexico on 1st day of hurricane season

Hurricane season in the Atlantic officially kicks off Thursday. (Source: CNN, NOAA, NICK UNDERWOOD)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:34 PM CDT|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MIAMI (AP) — A tropical depression formed in the Gulf of Mexico on Thursday, which is the official first day of the Atlantic hurricane season.

National Hurricane Center forecasters said in a 5 p.m. advisory that the storm had sustained winds of 35 mph (55 kph) and was located about 305 miles (490 kilometers) west-northwest of Fort Myers, Florida.

The National Hurricane Center predicted the depression could strengthen into a tropical storm Thursday night or Friday. But the system should begin to weaken by Friday night and degenerate into a remnant low by Saturday. Tropical storms have winds of at least 39 mph; anything 74 mph or higher is designated a hurricane.

The hurricane season runs through Nov. 30. Last year’s season had 14 named storms, with extensive damage caused by Hurricanes Ian, Nicole and Fiona.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Kha'liya Bridgewater, 6 months old, was found deceased in a wooded area on May 13, 2023.
Deceased 6-month-old found in woods on Mother’s Day weekend identified
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box

Latest News

Felix Rosenqvist, top, of Sweden, hits the wall in the second turn during the Indianapolis 500...
Fan whose car was damaged by flying tire at Indianapolis 500 will receive new ride
Billy Joel speaks at a news conference at Madison Square Garden on Thursday, June 1, 2023, in...
Billy Joel to end his record-breaking concert series at Madison Square Garden in 2024
FILE - Susana Lujano, left, a "Dreamer" from Mexico who lives in Houston, joins other activists...
Revised DACA program again debated before Texas judge who previously ruled against it
President Joe Biden talks with reporters on the South Lawn of the White House in Washington,...
Senate passes GOP bill overturning student loan cancellation, teeing it up for Biden veto
A structure fire in Kansas City, Kansas, was responded to by KCKFD on Thursday afternoon.
KCKFD responds to structure fire at Cheyenne and Coy