Aging & Style
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas

Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal during the first half of an MLS soccer match against FC Dallas Wednesday, May 31, 2023, in Kansas City, Kan. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)(Charlie Riedel | AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:21 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Kan. (AP) — Dániel Sallói and Gadi Kinda both had a goal and an assist to power Sporting Kansas City to a 2-1 victory over FC Dallas after a lengthy weather delay to begin the match on Wednesday night.

Sallói picked up his fourth assist of the season on a goal by Kinda — his second — in the 41st minute as Sporting KC (4-8-4) took a lead into halftime.

Sallói scored his fourth goal — with an assist from Kinda — to provide some cushion in the 60th minute. Sallói has scored 11 goals in 18 matches against Dallas in all competitions, more than double his total against any other opponent.

Dallas (6-4-5) avoided a shutout when Jesús Ferreira scored in the first minute of stoppage time with an assist from Facundo Quignon. Ferreira’s ninth goal of the season gives him a hand in a goal in four straight matches against Sporting KC. The only Dallas player with a longer streak against Sporting KC was his father David Ferreira, who did it in five straight from 2009-13.

Kendall McIntosh finished with three saves in his fourth start of the season for Sporting KC. Jimmy Maurer saved three shots in his third straight start for Dallas.

Dallas lost for the first time in its last seven trips to Kansas City. The club also saw a five-match unbeaten run on the road come to an end.

Sporting KC has scored 11 goals in its four victories this season, but it has scored a total of four goals in its other 12 matches.

Dallas returns home to host Nashville SC on Saturday. Sporting KC travels to play the Vancouver Whitecaps on Saturday.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
One dead in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34)...
Missouri’s Kobe Brown to remain in NBA Draft
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh Jr. dunks during the first half of a first-round college...
Former Kansas center Ernest Udeh to stay in Big 12
NCAA reveals 2024 logo for Final Four championship.
Deadline to apply for 2024 Men’s Final Four tickets Wednesday