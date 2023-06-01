Aging & Style
3 Degree Guarantee
Your House Your Home
Living KC
Advertise With Us
Jobs
Outside Your Window
High School Star of the Week

Reps. Sharice Davids, Emanuel Cleaver looking for answers to passport delays

Dramatic delays in passport applications leading to questions from lawmakers
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.
U.S. passports are displayed on top of a flag in this photo from June 13, 2020.(Pixabay)
By Olivia Eisenhauer
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 9:51 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - Representatives Sharice Davids (KS-03) and Emanuel Cleaver (MO-05) pushed for answers Thursday from the U.S. Department of State Assistant Secretary for Consular Affairs Rita Bitter. In prior months, both offices have received an increase in messages from constituents experiencing dramatic delays in requesting passports.

“Over the past few months, our offices on both sides of the state line have been inundated with requests from constituents experiencing delays in new or renewed passport applications. Today, we write to request an explanation of the root cause of these delays and an updated timeline for when folks in our districts should expect processing rates to return to pre-pandemic levels,” Davids and Cleaver wrote in a joint statement.

The current application process for requests has increased by 40 percent compared to this time last year, and it can take up to four months for the requests to be processed. The DOS previously launched an online passport renewal pilot program to speed up this process, but on March 8 2023, the organization shut it down due to systematic roadblocks. The pair also supported the National Defense Authorization Act of 2023 which required a study of the areas throughout the country with a high demand for passports, but where in-person offices are many miles away.

“We understand that high demand has put enormous pressure on the agency’s ability to process applications more efficiently. But with demand remaining high, actions must be taken to improve wait times and solve processing issues,” Davids and Cleaver added.

Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A customer at an Independence Pizza Ranch felt compelled to hand $2,500 to a cashier after...
‘I was speechless’: Teen cashier at Pizza Ranch gets $2,500 tip from customer
Rachel Wilkes.
Johnson County day care worker faces criminal charges
The KCPD is investigating a triple shooting that happened at a Family Dollar on Wednesday...
1 dead following triple shooting at Family Dollar in KCMO
Workers rescued the stray kitten, but they warned the public that it is illegal to abandon or...
Kitten adopted after being left at Raymore animal shelter door in sealed box
Fatal Shooting near 63rd and Lennox.
Victim identified in Wednesday morning shooting on NW 63rd Terrace

Latest News

LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent - St....
Report: K-State to open season against Bronny James and USC
Sporting Kansas City midfielder Gadi Kinda (10) celebrates with teammates after scoring a goal...
Sallói, Kinda lead Sporting KC to 2-1 victory over Dallas
Missouri guard Kobe Brown (24) looks to shoot against Texas A&M forward Julius Marble (34)...
Missouri’s Kobe Brown to remain in NBA Draft
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids
Chiefs running back Isiah Pacheco visits with KCTV5 ahead of camp for kids