Representation Matters: Boots on the Ground Construction and Investments
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 2:55 PM CDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
In this week’s Representation Matters series, Elgin and Rob from Boots on the Ground Construction and Investments join Jillian and Bill to share the numerous home repair and construction services they offer the community. The duo also shares the collaborative team approach and how it provides services to help buy or sell homes.
Copyright 2023 KCTV. All rights reserved.